In Maharashtra, Special PMLA Court sent Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut in 14 days’ Judicial Custody. He was produced in the Special PMLA Court of Enforcement Directorate today in connection with Patra Chawl case in Goregaon, Mumbai. Since the arrest on 31st of July, he was in ED custody. ED did not ask extension in his custody, so court sent him in Judicial Custody.