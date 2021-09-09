Maharashtra sets new record by administering more than 15 lakh doses in a single day

AMN

Maharashtra has set a new record by administering more than 15 lakh doses in a single day yesterday. The state is expanding its vaccination coverage and at the same time focusing on increasing the number of fully vaccinated people in the state. The state has the highest number of fully vaccinated beneficiaries in the country.

Maharashtra Health Secretary Pradip Vyas has said that 15 lakh 3 thousand 392 doses were administered in the state yesterday which is a new record of the Covid-19 preventive vaccination of the state. More than 11 lakh 63 thousand first doses and 3 lakh 40 thousand doses were administered yesterday. With this more than four crore 75 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose and more than one crore 79 lakh people have been fully vaccinated which is the highest number of fully vaccinated people in the country.

The state is now focusing on increasing the number of fully vaccinated people and organizing more number of drives for second doses. Many people in the state especially people from Konkan region who are travelling to their native places for Ganesh Utsav from Mumbai and other cities responded well for the drive as the district administrations in Konkan had made it mandatory to allow fully vaccinated people in the districts during the festival.