Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Sep 2021 12:11:38      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra sets new record by administering more than 15 lakh doses in a single day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra has set a new record by administering more than 15 lakh doses in a single day yesterday. The state is expanding its vaccination coverage and at the same time focusing on increasing the number of fully vaccinated people in the state. The state has the highest number of fully vaccinated beneficiaries in the country.

Maharashtra Health Secretary Pradip Vyas has said that 15 lakh 3 thousand 392 doses were administered in the state yesterday which is a new record of the Covid-19 preventive vaccination of the state. More than 11 lakh 63 thousand first doses and 3 lakh 40 thousand doses were administered yesterday. With this more than four crore 75 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose and more than one crore 79 lakh people have been fully vaccinated which is the highest number of fully vaccinated people in the country.

The state is now focusing on increasing the number of fully vaccinated people and organizing more number of drives for second doses. Many people in the state especially people from Konkan region who are travelling to their native places for Ganesh Utsav from Mumbai and other cities responded well for the drive as the district administrations in Konkan had made it mandatory to allow fully vaccinated people in the districts during the festival.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Para-Athletes are ambassadors, brought laurels for the country: PM Modi

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described the para-athletes who brought la ...

MS Dhoni named mentor of T20 World Cup team, R.Ashwin included in the 15-member squad

Harpal Singh Bedi In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  named form ...

Feeling of winning a Paralympic medal is slowly sinking in Archer Harvinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Archer Harvinder Singh is still in a daze because the feeling that he is now a Paralympic ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان نے نئی افغان حکومت کے قیام کا اعلان کر دیا, محمد حسن اخوند وزیراعظم ہونگے

NEWS DESK افغانستان میں طالبان نے نئی ملکی حکومت کے قیام کا اعل ...

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz