Maharashtra: Migrant workers start returning to Mumbai, city in revival phase

AMN

With Mumbai life in revival phase, the migrant workers who had left the city are slowly opting to come back. Since the country has already entered Unlock 2.0, projects that were stalled due to the lockdown have resumed work, though with just half of their capacity as most of the labourers are yet to return.

Engineering firms, which have been hit hard due to non-execution of large infrastructure projects, are taking initiatives to bring back the workforce from states such as Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

According to recent data by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, thousands of workers have been brought back by engineering firms to complete the metro projects, including Dahisar East-Andheri East metro 7 line. Among others, real estate players too are taking initiatives to bring back the workforce to complete the stalled projects.