इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2024 12:19:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra Interim Budget 2024-25 proposes Rs 6.52 Lakh Crore Provision

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Focus on Infrastructure and Economic Growth

@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the interim budget in the Legislative Assembly yesterday with a provision of Rs 6 lakh 522 crore for the total expenditure of the state for the year 2024-25.

The budget shows a revenue collection of Rs 4 lakh 98 thousand 758 crore and a revenue expenditure of Rs 5 lakh 8 thousand 492 crore. The revenue deficit is estimated at Rs 9,734 crore, while the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 99,288 crore. In this budget, four months of budget allocation has been kept for approval.

In the interim budget presented by the Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the Legislative Assembly an outlay of Rs 18,165 Crore has been proposed under the scheme expenditure for the District Annual Plan for the year 2024-25. An outlay of Rs.1.92 lakh Crore has been proposed under the scheme expenditure in the Annual Plan 2024-25. It includes an outlay of Rs 15,893 Crore for the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Rs 15,360 Crore for the Tribal Development Sub Plan. An outlay of Rs.6,00,522 Crore is proposed for the total expenditure in the year 2024-25. The revenue receipts are proposed as Rs 4,98,758 Crore and the revenue expenditure, as Rs 5,08,492 Crore. The revenue deficit is estimated as Rs 9,734 Crore.

Mr. Pawar said that the budget is aimed at bolstering the state’s infrastructure, welfare schemes and tourism initiatives. During his budget speech, Mr. Pawar said that Maharashtra is on track to become a 1 trillion US dollar economy. In his speech he also highlighted the initiatives the government is taking to strengthen the state’s economy. To promote industrial development, Ajit Pawar in the budget announced the revision of policies and incentives including the establishment of garment industry complexes and export promotion initiatives. Furthermore, in the budget, the Minister placed emphasis on skill development, employment generation, and the establishment of small-scale industries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart