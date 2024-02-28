Maharashtra Interim Budget 2024-25 proposes Rs 6.52 Lakh Crore Provision

Focus on Infrastructure and Economic Growth

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the interim budget in the Legislative Assembly yesterday with a provision of Rs 6 lakh 522 crore for the total expenditure of the state for the year 2024-25.

The budget shows a revenue collection of Rs 4 lakh 98 thousand 758 crore and a revenue expenditure of Rs 5 lakh 8 thousand 492 crore. The revenue deficit is estimated at Rs 9,734 crore, while the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 99,288 crore. In this budget, four months of budget allocation has been kept for approval.

In the interim budget presented by the Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the Legislative Assembly an outlay of Rs 18,165 Crore has been proposed under the scheme expenditure for the District Annual Plan for the year 2024-25. An outlay of Rs.1.92 lakh Crore has been proposed under the scheme expenditure in the Annual Plan 2024-25. It includes an outlay of Rs 15,893 Crore for the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Rs 15,360 Crore for the Tribal Development Sub Plan. An outlay of Rs.6,00,522 Crore is proposed for the total expenditure in the year 2024-25. The revenue receipts are proposed as Rs 4,98,758 Crore and the revenue expenditure, as Rs 5,08,492 Crore. The revenue deficit is estimated as Rs 9,734 Crore.

Mr. Pawar said that the budget is aimed at bolstering the state’s infrastructure, welfare schemes and tourism initiatives. During his budget speech, Mr. Pawar said that Maharashtra is on track to become a 1 trillion US dollar economy. In his speech he also highlighted the initiatives the government is taking to strengthen the state’s economy. To promote industrial development, Ajit Pawar in the budget announced the revision of policies and incentives including the establishment of garment industry complexes and export promotion initiatives. Furthermore, in the budget, the Minister placed emphasis on skill development, employment generation, and the establishment of small-scale industries.