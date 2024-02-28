Haryana to Curb Illicit Liquor, Bans Sale in Plastic Bottles

AMN

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, stated that the state government is determined to curb illicit liquor in the state and over the past four years, various measures in this regard have been taken, such as implementing track and trace for vehicles transporting liquor, installing flow meters, and CCTV cameras in distilleries.

He said that these measures have significantly contributed to the record increase in excise revenue from Rs. 6,100 crore to Rs. 11,000 crore.

Mr. Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Excise and Taxation Department, was responding to questions raised during the budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today.

He said that the excise department has issued a directive to sell liquor in glass bottles instead of plastic bottles in the state. Mr. Dushyant Chautala said that after February 29 in the current year, the sale of liquor in plastic bottles will be banned. This decision is part of the state government’s excise policy to prevent the sale of illicit liquor, he added. He said that transportation and track & trace of liquor packed in glass bottles would be easier.

He added that the directive regarding selling liquor in glass bottles will not be withdrawn.