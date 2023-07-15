Maharashtra: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for next five days

AMN

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule. According to the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Meanwhile, the national capital too continued to witness a flood-like situation yesterday night in several low-lying areas even as the water level in the Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline. Commuters in Delhi are grappling with severe difficulties as the ITO road, has been engulfed by water due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River.



According to Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level of the Yamuna River stood at 208.02 metres Yesterday at 10 pm. The CWC has forecasted that the water level will further recede to 207.65 metres today by 10 am. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for today in the national capital and predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.