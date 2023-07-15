New Delhi: Water level of Yamuna recedes

Roads opened for traffic movement

AMN

In New Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River has been showing a declining trend after reaching a peak of 208.66 meters. The water level started receding yesterday. However, the river is still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 meters and the water level was recorded at 207.38 meters at 12 noon.

Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory has said that due to the receding water level of Yamuna, some roads have been opened for traffic movement while traffic regulations are still in effect on some roads. It said Bhairon Marg- from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway and Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways have been opened. While the Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT is still closed. DMRC has informed that the speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed and all metro trains are running at normal speed now.