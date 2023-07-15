इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2023 05:38:11      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gujarat govt announces 240-crore rupees relief package for cyclone Biparjoy-affected farmers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Gujarat, the State government announced a relief package of 240 crore rupees for farmers who suffered losses due to Cyclone Biparjoy in the Kutch and Banaskantha districts. Briefing media in Gandhinagar yesterday, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said the cyclone had damaged standing crops as well as plants and trees spread across 1.30 lakh hectares in Kutch and Banaskantha alone.

AIR correspondent reports, farmers who lost 10 to 33 per cent of their total perennial horticulture crops or trees will get an assistance of 25,000 rupees per hectare. In cases where more than 33 per cent of the total perennial horticulture crops were damaged farmers will be eligible for a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh per hectare with a limit of two hectares. Cultivators whose names have been added to the list by survey teams will be eligible for the compensation. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart