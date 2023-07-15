Gujarat govt announces 240-crore rupees relief package for cyclone Biparjoy-affected farmers

AMN

In Gujarat, the State government announced a relief package of 240 crore rupees for farmers who suffered losses due to Cyclone Biparjoy in the Kutch and Banaskantha districts. Briefing media in Gandhinagar yesterday, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said the cyclone had damaged standing crops as well as plants and trees spread across 1.30 lakh hectares in Kutch and Banaskantha alone.



AIR correspondent reports, farmers who lost 10 to 33 per cent of their total perennial horticulture crops or trees will get an assistance of 25,000 rupees per hectare. In cases where more than 33 per cent of the total perennial horticulture crops were damaged farmers will be eligible for a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh per hectare with a limit of two hectares. Cultivators whose names have been added to the list by survey teams will be eligible for the compensation.