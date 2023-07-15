Bihar: 22 killed due to lightening; IMD predicts heavy rain in Eastern parts of State

At least 22 people were killed due to lightning in different parts of Bihar in the last 12 hours. State officials said, a total of eight casualties have been reported from Arwal and Rohtas district while two deaths each has been confirmed from Aurangabad and East Champaran.

One death each has been reported in, Kaimur, Kishanganj, Banka, Siwan, Nalanda, Araria, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Siwan, and Saran districts due to lightning strikes. Most of the casualties happened when people were working in the fields during the preparation Kharif season.