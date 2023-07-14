Flood fury continues in several parts of North India including few areas of Delhi

WEB DESK

Flood like situations and waterlogging today continued in few parts of the national capital. The water level of Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) remains over danger level at 208.35 meters, recorded around 11 am. Areas in the national capital including Yamuna Bazar, Rajghat, ITO, Majnu Ka Tilla, Civil Lines and Geeta Colony are witnessing waterlogging and flood like situation. Massive traffic congestion was also reported at NH-24 near Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction this morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that people will start getting relief soon as the water is receding slowly. India Meteorological Department, IMD, has expected generally cloudy sky with light rain over New Delhi today. It said that the temperature will hover between 35 and 36 degrees celsius.