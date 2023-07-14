इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2023 02:02:58      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

10 killed due to lightning in Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

At least 10 people were killed due to lightning in different parts of Bihar in last 12 hours. State officials said six casualties have been reported from Madhepura and Jamui districts. One death each has been reported in Purnea, Kaimur, Gopalganj and Saharsa district due to lightning. Officials said in most of the cases of casualties lighting struck when people were working in the paddy fields during the rains.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over loss of lives. He has announced an ex-gratia of four lakh rupees each to the family members of those who have died in the incidents.

The Met Department has issued an advisory for people to not venture out during rains in view of thunderstorm and lighting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

Countdown begins for launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission from Sriharikota

AMN The countdown for India’s third moon mission is progressing smoothly in the Sathish Dhawan Space Cen ...

@Powered By: Logicsart