10 killed due to lightning in Bihar

At least 10 people were killed due to lightning in different parts of Bihar in last 12 hours. State officials said six casualties have been reported from Madhepura and Jamui districts. One death each has been reported in Purnea, Kaimur, Gopalganj and Saharsa district due to lightning. Officials said in most of the cases of casualties lighting struck when people were working in the paddy fields during the rains.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over loss of lives. He has announced an ex-gratia of four lakh rupees each to the family members of those who have died in the incidents.

The Met Department has issued an advisory for people to not venture out during rains in view of thunderstorm and lighting