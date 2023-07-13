इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2023 07:40:54      انڈین آواز
Bombay High Court rejects medical bail plea of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bombay High Court rejected the temporary medical bail plea of former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.

Single judge Justice Anuja Prabhudessai, while rejecting the plea, said that she will hear Malik’s plea for bail on merits in two weeks. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Malik on allegations that he had purchased certain property at a rate lower than market value. After a special PMLA court took cognizance of the chargesheet in May 2022, Malik filed for regular bail. Malik moved High Court after a Mumbai special court rejected his bail plea in the matter on the 30th of November 30, 2022.

In his bail plea, Malik, besides, seeking bail on merits also prayed for relief on medical grounds.

The ED however vehemently opposed the submission. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for ED told the court that everyone has stress and that cannot be a ground to seek bail.

