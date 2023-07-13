IMD predicts heavy rain at some districts in Western parts of Uttar Pradesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttar Pradesh, many parts are witnessing torrential rain for last 24 hours. Heavy rain and water coming from the hilly areas of Uttarakhand and Nepal has created flood-like situations in some districts.

Akashvani’s correspondent report:12 people lost their lives in last 24 hours in state in rain-related accidents. Around 2000 people have been displaced and living in relief camps in Saharanpur district due to flood-like situations because of the water coming from Hathnikund Bairaj in Yamuna. Many Villages in Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Budh Nagar districts are also marooned due to flood water.

The metrological department has predicted heavy rain at some districts particularly in the Western parts of state today also. The western part of the state has received more than average rainfall this season while there are 23 districts mostly in the eastern part of the state which have rain deficit this monsoon. On the other hand, relief commissioner’s office has informed that no person from Uttar Pradesh is stranded as of now in Himachal Pradesh because of heavy rain and landslide situation. All people from UP who were stuck there proceeded back to their respective places.

NDRF teams rescued 45 people who were stuck in marooned area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district last night. Relief commissioner’s office in Lucknow said that after water release from Hathnni Kund bairaj the water level of Yamuna is increasing in some villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar. NDRF and other rescue teams are on spot and the rescue work is going on.