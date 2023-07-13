इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2023 06:10:29      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

IMD predicts heavy rain at some districts in Western parts of Uttar Pradesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttar Pradesh, many parts are witnessing torrential rain for last 24 hours. Heavy rain and water coming from the hilly areas of Uttarakhand and Nepal has created flood-like situations in some districts. 

Akashvani’s correspondent report:12 people lost their lives in last 24 hours in state in rain-related accidents. Around 2000 people have been displaced and living in relief camps in Saharanpur district due to flood-like situations because of the water coming from Hathnikund Bairaj in Yamuna. Many Villages in Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Budh Nagar districts are also marooned due to flood water.

The metrological department has predicted heavy rain at some districts particularly in the Western parts of state today also. The western part of the state has received more than average rainfall this season while there are 23 districts mostly in the eastern part of the state which have rain deficit this monsoon. On the other hand, relief commissioner’s office has informed that no person from Uttar Pradesh is stranded as of now in Himachal Pradesh because of heavy rain and landslide situation. All people from UP who were stuck there proceeded back to their respective places. 

NDRF teams rescued 45 people who were stuck in marooned area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district last night. Relief commissioner’s office in Lucknow said that after water release from Hathnni Kund bairaj the water level of Yamuna is increasing in some villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar. NDRF and other rescue teams are on spot and the rescue work is going on.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO to transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to private sector

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehi ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK India's upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Mi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart