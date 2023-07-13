इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2023 04:34:51      انڈین آواز
J&K government accords sanction to the creation of Public Grievances Department in UT

AMN/ WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir government has accorded sanction to the creation of Public Grievances Department in the Union Territory. The department will deal with the redressal of Public Grievances, Lieutenant Governor’s Mulaqaat – Live Public Grievance Hearing. It will also deal with Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS), monitoring disposal of grievances by Administrative Departments and subordinate offices, grievance Redressal Quality Monitoring and monitoring of redressal of grievances received on social media. 

As per the order, the LG’s Grievance Cell shall be subsumed in the Department of Public Grievances and the staff provided in the LG’s Grievance Cell by the General Administration Department shall work in the Department of Public Grievances till posting of permanent staff and requirement of staff, if any, on account of creation of the Department of Public Grievances, shall be met through internal adjustment and there shall be no fresh creation of posts in this regard,” reads the order.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO to transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to private sector

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehi ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK India's upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Mi ...

