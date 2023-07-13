J&K government accords sanction to the creation of Public Grievances Department in UT

AMN/ WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir government has accorded sanction to the creation of Public Grievances Department in the Union Territory. The department will deal with the redressal of Public Grievances, Lieutenant Governor’s Mulaqaat – Live Public Grievance Hearing. It will also deal with Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS), monitoring disposal of grievances by Administrative Departments and subordinate offices, grievance Redressal Quality Monitoring and monitoring of redressal of grievances received on social media.

As per the order, the LG’s Grievance Cell shall be subsumed in the Department of Public Grievances and the staff provided in the LG’s Grievance Cell by the General Administration Department shall work in the Department of Public Grievances till posting of permanent staff and requirement of staff, if any, on account of creation of the Department of Public Grievances, shall be met through internal adjustment and there shall be no fresh creation of posts in this regard,” reads the order.