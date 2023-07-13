AMN/ WEB DESK

Flood situation continues to remain grim in Assam and the worst affected areas are Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Chirang, Dhemaji, and Lakhimpur due to heavy rainfall and water release from Kurichu dam of Bhutan. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the total number of affected people witnessed a marginal decrease, while the number of flood-hit districts has risen from 3 to 5 in the last 24 hours.

A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours has been issued for Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. Heavy rains are also likely in other western Assam districts in the next two days. water levels of Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries are rising. A sudden flood in Bongaigaon and Chirang district occured due to the water released by Bhutan from the Kurichu dam yesterday. Several villages were affected including damage to roads, bridges, houses and other properties in the two districts.

Bhutan will again release more excess water tomorrow. The district administration has set up relief distribution centers in the flood-hit areas.