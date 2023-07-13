Bihar: BJP starts Vidhan Sabha March against Nitish Kumar government

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bihar, the state unit of BJP started Vidhan Sabha March this afternoon against the Nitish Kumar-led government on the issue of 10 lakh government jobs and other demands.

The President of state BJP Samrat Choudhary is leading the protest march which began from historical Patna Gandhi Maidan. BJP Bihar affairs in-charge Vinod Tawde, Union ministers Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Kumar Choubey several MPs and MLAs are also taking part in the March.

The party has also demanded resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav following charge sheet against him in the land for job scam. The protest march will end at the gate of State Assembly.