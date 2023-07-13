AMN/ WEB DESK

Schools, colleges and Universities in Delhi will remain closed till Sunday in view of waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. A decision in this regard was taken during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority today. Talking to media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, all city government offices except those providing essential services, will have work from home. He said, advisory is being issued for private offices also to allow work for home to their employees. Mr. Kejriwal said water rationing will have to be done as three Water Treatment Plants in the city are shut and people will have to face water crisis for a day or two. He added that heavy vehicles except those providing essential services that enter Delhi will not be allowed.