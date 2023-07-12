Prez Droupadi Murmu to be on three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from 13th July

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from tomorrow. The President will grace the 4th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh tomorrow.

On Friday, President Murmu will address the members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at Jaipur. On Friday evening, she will also address a seminar organized by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Rajasthan Branch) at Jaipur.