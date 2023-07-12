Bihar Assembly proceedings adjourned over BJP protest demanding Tejaswi Prasad Yadav’s resignation

AMN

In Bihar, the proceedings of the Bihar Assembly were disrupted on the third consecutive day over the protest by members of the Opposition, BJP on the issue of resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and other demands.



At 11 am when the House assembled for the day, the BJP members alleged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of compromising on the issue of corruption. They demanded the resignation of Mr. Yadav in connection with the charge sheet filed against him by CBI in a land-for-jobs scam.



The BJP members also sought a reply from the State government on the issue of teacher recruitment and lathi charge on Agriculture advisers. Amid ruckus, the Speaker tried to run the House but in vain. The Opposition members were holding posters in support of their demand and trooped into the Well of the House. The leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that the government is trying to suppress the voice of opposition in the House and members are being deprived to raise the issues of public interest.

Amid din the Speaker asked BJP members to allow the House to run but the Opposition members did not pay any heed. Following this, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.