इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2023 11:36:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bihar Assembly proceedings adjourned over BJP protest demanding Tejaswi Prasad Yadav’s resignation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Bihar, the proceedings of the Bihar Assembly were disrupted on the third consecutive day over the protest by members of the Opposition, BJP on the issue of resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and other demands. 

At 11 am when the House assembled for the day, the BJP members alleged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of compromising on the issue of corruption. They demanded the resignation of Mr. Yadav in connection with the charge sheet filed against him by CBI in a land-for-jobs scam.

The BJP members also sought a reply from the State government on the issue of teacher recruitment and lathi charge on Agriculture advisers. Amid ruckus, the Speaker tried to run the House but in vain. The Opposition members were holding posters in support of their demand and trooped into the Well of the House. The leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that the government is trying to suppress the voice of opposition in the House and members are being deprived to raise the issues of public interest.

Amid din the Speaker asked BJP members to allow the House to run but the Opposition members did not pay any heed. Following this, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO to transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to private sector

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehi ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK India's upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Mi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart