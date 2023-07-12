Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar conducts aerial survey of heavy rain affected areas, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today conducted an aerial survey of the districts affected by heavy rain and waterlogging. Mr. Khattar said that heavy rain and water logging have caused maximum damage in Ambala district while villages of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Panipat, and Panchkula districts were also adversely affected.

So far, 10 people have died in different rain-related incidents in the past few days. He announced a compensation of four lakh rupees to the next of kin of the deceased due to rain-related incidents. Mr. Khattar also reviewed the flood relief assistance and took stock of the Air Force station at Ambala.



The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to assess the loss of livestock and property caused by rains and submit a report. He informed that NDRF and Army are carrying out evacuation and relief work in the State. He said, the financial assistance will be provided from Disaster Relief Fund and Dr B R Ambedkar Awas Navinikaran Yojna to repair the damaged houses. Meanwhile, the Water level at Hathnikund Barrage is continuously falling down since morning giving respite to people living in areas of the Yamuna river.

Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi apprised him about the relief work carried out in the State. The Chief Minister will be visiting Ambala district today to take stock of the situation.