इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2023 11:36:27      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar conducts aerial survey of heavy rain affected areas, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today conducted an aerial survey of the districts affected by heavy rain and waterlogging. Mr. Khattar said that heavy rain and water logging have caused maximum damage in Ambala district while villages of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Panipat, and Panchkula districts were also adversely affected.

So far, 10 people have died in different rain-related incidents in the past few days. He announced a compensation of four lakh rupees to the next of kin of the deceased due to rain-related incidents. Mr. Khattar also reviewed the flood relief assistance and took stock of the Air Force station at Ambala.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to assess the loss of livestock and property caused by rains and submit a report. He informed that NDRF and Army are carrying out evacuation and relief work in the State. He said, the financial assistance will be provided from Disaster Relief Fund and Dr B R Ambedkar Awas Navinikaran Yojna to repair the damaged houses. Meanwhile, the Water level at Hathnikund Barrage is continuously falling down since morning giving respite to people living in areas of the Yamuna river.

Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi apprised him about the relief work carried out in the State. The Chief Minister will be visiting Ambala district today to take stock of the situation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO to transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to private sector

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehi ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK India's upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Mi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart