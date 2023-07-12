Uttarakhand: Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate Swasthya Chintan Shivir

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the Swasthya Chintan Shivir on Friday at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The two-day Chintan Shivir will be organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare. The Health Ministers of various States and Union Territories are expected to join the event. The two-day event will begin with the tabling of the Action Taken Report of the 14th Convention of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare.

It will be followed by sessions focusing on various facets of healthcare in the country. The sessions will highlight four aspects of Ayushman Bharat, including Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Health and Wellness Centres as well as Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission(PM-ABHIM). The thematic sessions will also focus on the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, the elimination of measles, rubella, and the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques- PCPNDT Act in India.