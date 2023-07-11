Amarnath Yatra resumes from Jammu, following reopening of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

FILE

AMN / WEB DESK

The Amarnath Yatra resumed today afternoon from Baghwati Nagar base camp, Jammu even as all the Yatries stranded in various lodgment centres and Yatri Niwas on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway were allowed to proceed towards Kashmir valley.

The yatra was resumed after the damaged stretches on National Highway at Panthial and Chabba Seri were bypassed by creating new but temporary stretches. These Yatries were stranded here for the past four days due to the damaged NH44 stretches caused by incessant heavy rainfall here. DGP, Dilbagh Singh along with ADGP, Jammu Mukesh remained in Ramban till the passage of Jammu-bound and Kashmir-bound Yatra vehicles and supervised the whole process.

The Yatries appeared glad to resume their Yatra and thanked the administration for its resumption. Meanwhile, the 9th batch of 4665 pilgrims left for twin base camps of Nunwan Pahalgam and Baltal under tight security arrangements today afternoon from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a cavalcade of 171 vehicles. 1,597 pilgrims left via the base camp of Baltal in 58 vehicles while 3,068 left via the traditional Nunwan Pahalgam base camp in 113 vehicles.