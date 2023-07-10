इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jul 2023 01:10:25      انڈین آواز
Bihar: Monsoon session of state legislature begins

The Monsoon session Of the Bihar state legislature will begin today. In the short session of both the Houses total Five Sittings will be held. The First Supplementary Budget for financial year 2023-24 is the main business of the session.

The session is likely to be stormy as opposition BJP is geared up to corner Nitish Kumar led government over sidelining the domicile provision in the ongoing Teacher recruitment competitive examination by Bihar Public Service Commission.

The party has called a protest march on 13th July in support of the domicile issue. The  Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has said the government is ready reply to all questions and discuss issues of opposition in the House if properly raised within the provisions Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business.

