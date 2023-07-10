Uttar Pradesh: Main accused who misbehaved with Dalit man in Sonbhadra arrested

Dalit man made to lick shoes after being assaulted in UP’s Sonbhadra. The accused, identified as Tejbali Singh Patel, is a contractual lineman in the Shahganj area of the district.

AMN / LUCKNOW

The main accused who misbehaved with a person belonging to Scheduled Caste in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradeshhas been arrested. An FIR has been registered under the SC/ST Act in this case.

The incident took place in the area under Shahganj police station. The video of the incident was viral and police took action in the case.

DGP of Uttar Pradesh has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the DIG range to visit the scene of the crime. The DGP has given directions for the strictest legal action against the accused.

Circle Officer of Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district said that in the viral video on social media, the complainant is purportedly seen licking the footwear of the accused and doing squats in front of him following an altercation.