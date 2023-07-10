इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jul 2023 11:34:07      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Schools in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon closed today due to heavy rains

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter

In view of the heavy rains that have lashed the national capital and its adjoining regions, schools across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad will remain shut today

In the national capital, IMD predicted moderate to heavy rain today and added that light rain is likely to continue till July 15th.. As per IMD, Delhi received 153mm of rain in the 24-hour period marking the highest recorded rainfall in a single day in July since 1982. This figure surpasses the previous record of 169.9 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period on July 25, 1982.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to the lieutenant governor of Delhi and enquired about the situation in the wake of the incessant rains. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued a flood warning as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK India's upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Mi ...

Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on 14th July from Sriharikota: ISRO

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on the 14 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart