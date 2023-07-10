Schools in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon closed today due to heavy rains

Staff Reporter

In view of the heavy rains that have lashed the national capital and its adjoining regions, schools across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad will remain shut today

In the national capital, IMD predicted moderate to heavy rain today and added that light rain is likely to continue till July 15th.. As per IMD, Delhi received 153mm of rain in the 24-hour period marking the highest recorded rainfall in a single day in July since 1982. This figure surpasses the previous record of 169.9 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period on July 25, 1982.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to the lieutenant governor of Delhi and enquired about the situation in the wake of the incessant rains. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued a flood warning as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage.