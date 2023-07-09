J&K: Amid incessant rains, administration issues red alert for Kathua & Samba districts

AMN/ WEB DESK

Amid incessant rains for the last three days IN J&K, the administration on 9th July 2023, Sunday issued a red alert for the Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu division along with lower catchment areas. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that the alert was issued in view of the reports coming in from different areas about the water level in rivers and streams crossing the danger mark this morning. The warning was issued as the risk of flood, flash flood increased considerably.

Widespread rain was experienced in Kathua, Samba, and at some places of the Ramban, Doda, and Udhampur districts overnight. More rain is very likely in Kathua, Samba, and some places of Ramban, Doda and Udhampur districts during the next 12 hours before overall improvement from 10th July. Almost all water bodies, including Chenab, Ravi, Tawi and Neeru, are in spate and have crossed the danger mark at several places.