Maharashtra: Lockdown likely to be relaxed in parts of state except Mumbai, Pune

AMN

Maharashtra government is contemplating on relaxing norms in parts of the state except in Mumbai and Pune. Addressing people of the state through facebook live, Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray said that distribution of newspapers is not allowed in Mumbai and Pune as of now.

The Chief Minister had held discussions with the editors of major dailies in the state yesterday. He said the decision on relaxing lockdown norms will be taken in next couple of days.

He also appealed migrant workers to stay where they are and not to live under any fear. He said those owners who are taking care of their labourers, government will supply essential commodities in their premises.

Maharashtra Chief MInister Uddhav Thackeray today appealed people to visit hospitals and get themselves tested if they suffer from cold, cough and fever. He said one should not fear of getting stigmatised due to the disease.

Mr. Thackeray said getting infected due to the virus is not the end of the world. He said nearly 67,000 people have been tested in Maharashtra out of which 95 per cent have tested negative. He said the challenge before the government is to save patients who are seriously ill.

The Chief Minister said, district borders have not been opened and only transport of commodities has been permitted.

Meanwhile, Latur district has emerged as Coronavirus free as all the eight patients have tested negative in the second successive test conducted in 48 hours.