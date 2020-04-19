Latest News

More protests planned in US over stay-at-home orders
COVID 19 India: 991 fresh cases reported in 24 hours
US:Trump consults faith leaders on phased-in reopening
Lockdown has brought down rate of Covid-19 cases in India
Govt. is committed to help dynamic small and medium businesses: PM
21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base: Indian Navy
Air India to open bookings for select Domestic flights from 4th May
Rajasthan claims to be first State in country to carry out Rapid Testing for Covid 19

Jharkhand: Corona positive cases rise to 38

AMN/ RANCHI


Four new cases of Corona positive patients have been detected today from Jharkhand. Total number of cases in the state has gone up to 38, confirmed Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand.

Out of 38 cases, two people have died due to Coronavirus infection. Seven districts of the state namely Ranchi, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Koderma, Giridih and Simdega have been detected with Corona positive cases. With 20 active cases and 1 death registered, Ranchi has recorded the highest number of Corona positive cases across the state.

Curfew has been imposed in Dhanbad from today and the area has been completely sealed after detection of the second case. District authorities of Simdega have become vigilant and sanitization activities have been intensified. Drone cameras are being used by Gumla district administration to keep an eye on imposing of lockdown orders smoothly across the district.

