Assam CM reviews COVID-19 situation with Health Minister

AMN/ ASSAM



16 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals in Assam, so far. Official sources said that all of them are cured now and have been kept on 14 days observation as a precautionary measure.

Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal has reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Guwahati in presence of Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials.

Chief Minister appreciated the role of the all frontline workers who are dedicatedly working against the COVID-19. Mr. Sonowal said that the Assam government has ensured the wellbeing of people of the state who are stranded outside.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for supporting the lock down.