India Post delivers medicines to 8 yr old cancer patient in Himachal Pradesh

India Post has delivered medicines to an eight year old girl from Una in Himachal Pradesh who was suffering from cancer.

Given the constraints due to current lockdown, their family friend requested Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for help.

The Minister promptly directed India Post to provide all possible assistance to ensure that the medicines are delivered to Shalini.

A postman of India Post reached Shalini’s house before 12 noon today to deliver the medicines. Her family has thanked India Post for coming to the rescue of Shalini.

The Minister expressed his delight in a tweet that India Post is living upto the expectations of its people when they need it the most.