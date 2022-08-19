FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2022 01:52:46      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra Govt issues high alert after boat landed with weapons in Raigad

AMN / WEB DESK

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the suspicious boat found on Thursday, near Harihareshwar Beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The boat is owned by an Australian woman.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Fadnavis, who is also the state’s home minister, said that the woman’s husband, James Herbert was captaining the boat from Muscat to Europe.

Mr. Fadnavis said authorities have confirmed that the boat’s engine malfunctioned a couple of months ago. He said all the people travelling in the boat were rescued by a Korean naval ship that was nearby and handed over to Oman authorities. The home minister added that the ship, however, could not be towed due to heavy rain in the region and has run adrift towards the Raigad coast. Mr. Fadnavis confirmed that 3 AK-47 rifles, its ammunition and the boat’s documents have been found.

As a matter of abundant caution in view of Dahi Handi festival and the upcoming Ganesh Utsav which is celebrated with much fanfare in Raigad, Mr. Fadnavis said security has been tightened all across and a high alert has also been issued. A team of the Maharashtra ATS will assist the local police in further probe. While stating that there is no confirmation of any terror angle, the government is not ruling out anything at this stage.

He said the police force has been sensitised even as the Coast Guard and all the concerned central agencies are keeping a tab on the matter. Mr. Fadnavis said all precautions will be taken to ensure that there is no untoward incident.

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

