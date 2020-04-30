Maharashtra govt allows movement of migrant workers

AMN

The Maharashtra government has granted permission to inter-state movement of migrant workers stranded in the state due to the nationwide lockdown imposed since 24th March in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak.

The state government in a notification issued today said migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded in the state can leave for their homes within the state and to other states after following the procedural practices laid down by the government.Similarly, people of Maharashtra stranded in other states can also return to their homes by adhering to the prescribed guidelines.

The notification said people who desire to move shall be screened and only those who do not show influenza like symptoms or symptoms of COVID 19 shall be allowed to proceed. It said in case of persons showing symptoms, the future course of treatment will be followed as per the standard health protocol.