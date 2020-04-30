4 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Assam

AMN

Four more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Assam today. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all of them are belong to Bongaigaon district.

With these, total active hospital cases in the state have gone up to 11. Mr. Sarma visited Bongaigaon district today to take stock of the situation and has put the district in red zone category. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal has visited the Namrup Assam Petrochemicals Limited.

He reviewed the progress of the construction of the fourth plant of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited. The Chief Minister said that resumption of economic activities in the state are also equally important and government is working on it.