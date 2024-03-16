Maharashtra Cabinet Conducted 3 Meetings, 62 Were Decisions Taken

AMN/ WEB DESK

Several decisions were taken by the Maharashtra cabinet on Saturday. Maharashtra cabinet conducted three meetings in this week and 62 decisions were taken. These include 17 decisions taken in the morning today before the announcement of the Loksabha polls. A significant decision has been taken to use artificial intelligence and semi-automated processing projects in police departments to detect big cases and cyber-related cases.

Further, the state cabinet has taken decisions like giving permanent jobs to 64 temporary doctors. Another decision has been taken that provides for one year of rigorous imprisonment for defacing public property and the penalty amount has also been increased in such crimes. The Maharashtra Government have also allowed the use of machines to clean manholes, instead of manual cleaning.