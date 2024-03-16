FreeCurrencyRates.com

Puducherry To Hold Polls On April 19

The polling date for the Puducherry Loksabha election is 19th April and issue of notification would be made on 20th March. The last date for making nominations is 27th March.

In total, 967 polling stations are proposed for the forthcoming Loksabha election in Puducherry Union Territory. 5937 staff, 4745 police personnel of Puducherry Police and twelve companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) would be involved in the election duty. This was disclosed by the Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry P. Jawahar on Saturday evening in the Media Meet held at Chief Secretariat.

Mr. Jawahar further said that as on date the total number of electors is 10,20,914. He added that thirty all-women polling stations would be set up and would be managed by women government servants. One All Women Polling station for each Assembly Constituency would be established.

Mr Jawahar informed that Model Corel of conduct came into effect immediately from today and should remain in force till the completion of the election process. He requested the political parties to abide by the model code and extend their cooperation for the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections in Puducherry. He further said that the State Contact Centre at Puducherry and the District Contact Centre at Karaikal were established with the toll-free number 1950. Both of these centres would be operational 24×7.  As in the previous elections, on the polling day, the happenings in all the 967 polling stations in the Union Territory would be webcast, he concluded. District Collector cum Returning Officer Shri A. Kulothungan also accompanied the CEO.

