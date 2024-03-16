FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Mar 2024 11:24:40      انڈین آواز

Ladakh: District Election Office Kargil Organises SVEEP Programme For Employees Of LAHDC Directorate Offices & Other Offices

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Ladakh, in a move to bolster voter participation and awareness, the District Election Office Kargil organised a Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme at Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC Kargil Secretariat for employees of LAHDC Directorate Offices and other offices. The event, held at the LAHDC Secretariat, saw the enthusiastic participation of employees from various government offices and adjoining areas.

The programme featured a series of informative sessions, including an awareness lecture delivered by Ghulam Rasool Lal, the District Nodal Officer for SVEEP in Kargil. Mr Lal highlighted the importance and usage of various apps provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), emphasizing their role in facilitating maximum participation in elections.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Engineer PHE & I&FC Ladakh, Haji Maqbool Hussain, who honored the occasion as the Chief Guest. Haji Maqbool Hussain delivered an inspiring pledge to the attendees, urging them to serve as ambassadors of the Election Commission of India. He emphasized the importance of spreading awareness not only in the workplace but also at home and in villages, stressing the significance of community involvement in the electoral process.

The initiative received widespread appreciation from participants, who expressed their commitment to promoting voter awareness and ensuring robust participation in the forthcoming elections. Such proactive efforts by local authorities and community leaders play a pivotal role in strengthening democratic values and encouraging civic engagement across the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

لوک سبھا انتخابات – 19 اپریل سے 7 مرحلوں میں منعقد ہوں گے۔

اٹھارویں لوک سبھا کے انتخابات سات مرحلوں میں 19 اپریل سے شروع ...

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

@Powered By: Logicsart