Ladakh: District Election Office Kargil Organises SVEEP Programme For Employees Of LAHDC Directorate Offices & Other Offices

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Ladakh, in a move to bolster voter participation and awareness, the District Election Office Kargil organised a Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme at Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC Kargil Secretariat for employees of LAHDC Directorate Offices and other offices. The event, held at the LAHDC Secretariat, saw the enthusiastic participation of employees from various government offices and adjoining areas.

The programme featured a series of informative sessions, including an awareness lecture delivered by Ghulam Rasool Lal, the District Nodal Officer for SVEEP in Kargil. Mr Lal highlighted the importance and usage of various apps provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), emphasizing their role in facilitating maximum participation in elections.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Engineer PHE & I&FC Ladakh, Haji Maqbool Hussain, who honored the occasion as the Chief Guest. Haji Maqbool Hussain delivered an inspiring pledge to the attendees, urging them to serve as ambassadors of the Election Commission of India. He emphasized the importance of spreading awareness not only in the workplace but also at home and in villages, stressing the significance of community involvement in the electoral process.

The initiative received widespread appreciation from participants, who expressed their commitment to promoting voter awareness and ensuring robust participation in the forthcoming elections. Such proactive efforts by local authorities and community leaders play a pivotal role in strengthening democratic values and encouraging civic engagement across the region.