FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Mar 2024 12:31:05      انڈین آواز

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Launches Price Monitoring Dashboard For 22 Essential Commodities In Mumbai

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the occasion of World Consumer Day, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal on Friday (15th March 2024) launched a Price Monitoring Dashboard for 22 essential commodities in Mumbai. It will monitor wholesale and retail prices of these commodities through 550 price monitoring centers setup in 34 States and Union territories.  Mr. Goyal also issued the country’s first OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) pattern approval certificate to private weighing and measurement manufacturers, based in Navi Mumbai. India is the 13th country in the world to issue this authorisation. These authorisation is mandatory to export weighing and measurement instruments. International Organisation of Legal Metrology has authorised Ahmedabad based RegionalReference Standard Laboratory to issue these certificate.  Minister also launched Central consumer protection authority’s website and virtually inaugurated integrated power transmission line equipment testing lab. Mr. Goyal also launched a book ‘Consumer protection and legal Metrology in Ancient India’ and Amar chitra Katha’s booklets on Consumer Journey. While addressing the function, Mr. Goyal said, India is also the originator of concept of consumer rights. Initiatives launched today will not only empower consumer rights but also secure their interest.  Theme of this year’s World Consumer day celebration is fair and responsible Artificial intelligence for consumers. Consumer affairs Secretary Mr. Rohit Kumar Singh stressed on the requirements of International Regulatory Body to regulate Artificial Intelligence. He added that, Artificial Intelligence systems have to be trained to be compatible for Indian systems. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart