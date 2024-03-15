Union Minister Piyush Goyal Launches Price Monitoring Dashboard For 22 Essential Commodities In Mumbai

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the occasion of World Consumer Day, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal on Friday (15th March 2024) launched a Price Monitoring Dashboard for 22 essential commodities in Mumbai. It will monitor wholesale and retail prices of these commodities through 550 price monitoring centers setup in 34 States and Union territories. Mr. Goyal also issued the country’s first OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) pattern approval certificate to private weighing and measurement manufacturers, based in Navi Mumbai. India is the 13th country in the world to issue this authorisation. These authorisation is mandatory to export weighing and measurement instruments. International Organisation of Legal Metrology has authorised Ahmedabad based RegionalReference Standard Laboratory to issue these certificate. Minister also launched Central consumer protection authority’s website and virtually inaugurated integrated power transmission line equipment testing lab. Mr. Goyal also launched a book ‘Consumer protection and legal Metrology in Ancient India’ and Amar chitra Katha’s booklets on Consumer Journey. While addressing the function, Mr. Goyal said, India is also the originator of concept of consumer rights. Initiatives launched today will not only empower consumer rights but also secure their interest. Theme of this year’s World Consumer day celebration is fair and responsible Artificial intelligence for consumers. Consumer affairs Secretary Mr. Rohit Kumar Singh stressed on the requirements of International Regulatory Body to regulate Artificial Intelligence. He added that, Artificial Intelligence systems have to be trained to be compatible for Indian systems.