MAHARANA PRATAP INFUSES OUR MIND WITH COURAGE, SELF-RESPECT: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

AMN / Gorakhpur

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla today addressed a program organized by Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on this occasion.

Describing Gorakhpur as a spiritual, cultural and historical city, Mr Birla paid respects to Guru Gorakshanath ji. He added that Guru Gorakshanath has spread the glory of Gorakhpur to the national and international levels through his tenacity and sense of service. Mentioning the contribution of Mahant Digvijaynath, Mr Birla said that Digvijaynath ji established this educational institution for educated, and cultured youth enriched with Indian values. He added that Digvijaynath ji established more than 52 schools, colleges, technical colleges, agricultural colleges, women’s colleges and many educational institutions on the strength of his determination and perseverance.

Mentioning the contribution of Maharana Pratap in Indian culture, Mr Birla said that Maharana Pratap, who displayed remarkable courage, bravery and sacrifice to protect and defend the nation’s self-respect, will forever remain a source of inspiration for the youth. He added that Maharana Pratap inspires strength, courage and self-respect in the mind with a feeling of love and dedication towards the motherland. Mentioning the historical valor of Maharana Pratap, Mr Birla said that Maharana Pratap sacrificed his all to protect the motherland despite all the hardships, difficulties and adverse circumstances.

Appreciating the Founder’s Week celebrations by Maharana Pratap Education Council, Mr Birla said that such competitions not only improve the students’ knowledge but also develop good values and patriotism.

Emphasizing on culture, self-respect, dedication to the nation and the ability to move forward according to times, Mr Birla said that India’s rich heritage, culture, spirituality, religion and a system that inspires the youth will guide the future of the nation. He added that India is foremost around the world in spirituality, culture and values.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as the nation’s spiritual and cultural capital, Mr Birla said that the state is making an important contribution to the nation’s development. He added that due to effective leadership based on rule of law and peace, development has received a new direction and every section of society has benefited.

Expressing pride on India’s leadership of the G-20, Mr Birla said that the nation is working to bring the entire world on a single platform on the basis of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ infused with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He added that democracy and demography are the biggest strengths of India, the world’s largest democracy. Appealing to the youth, Mr Birla said that the youth should actively contribute towards the nation’s development.

Congratulating the organizers for their dedicated efforts towards social and inclusive upliftment of the nation along with the moral, intellectual and spiritual development of the youth, Mr Birla wished them success in their future endeavours.

Mr Birla Provides Invaluable Guidance to people’s representatives: Yogi Adityanath

Welcoming Mr Birla, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Mr Birla has upheld the interests of the general public in his long public life both as a social worker and public representative. He added that while providing a new perspective to democratic values in the nation and around the world, Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla provides invaluable guidance to the representatives of 135 crore Indians.