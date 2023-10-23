Maha Navami festival is being observed today in Nepal, huge crowd offers prayer in different shakti shrines

WEB DESK

Maha Navami festival is being observed today in Nepal by offering special worship to Goddess Durga. There was a huge crowd and people waited in long queues to offer prayers to Goddess in all Shakti Shrines in Kathmandu Valley. The Taleju temple located at Hanumandhoka in Kathmandu is open for devotees to pay homage on this day. Mahansvami is observed on the ninth day from Ghatasthapana, Dashain festival’s first day.

Ghatasthapana is marked by sowing barley seeds to prepare barley saplings called jamara. Jamara is offered to goddesses at different shrines on Maha Navami. Special worship and animal offerings are performed at different temples of Goddesses where goats, ducks, pigeons, and he-buffaloes are sacrificed today. Devotees worship their vehicles on Mahanavami day. On this day, security forces in Nepal also perform kot puja, that is, worship of armouries.