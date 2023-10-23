Bangladesh: 17 killed as two trains collide in Kishoreganj

AMN

In Bangladesh, at least 17 people were killed and scores injured on Monday when a cargo train rammed into a passenger train at Bhairab Rail Station in Kishoreganj district of Dhaka Division.

The accident occurred at 3:50 pm when the cargo train hit from behind the Dhaka-bound Egarosindhur Godhuli Express which was coming from Kishoreganj. The passenger train was standing on the outer tracks on its way to the capital city from the port city of Chattagram, reports a news agency UNB.

Two rear bogies of the passenger train were smashed with many travellers stuck inside. Rescuers from police, fire service and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) pulled out many bodies from inside the wreckage of the two badly mangled compartments.

Seventeen bodies have so far been recovered, said Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy Assistant Director (Media Cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The death toll is likely to rise as many are still trapped inside the mangled coaches of the passenger train, rescuers said. The coaches overturned due to the impact of the crash.

The train communication of Kishoreganj with other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident.

Four firefighting units rushed to the spot and are conducting the rescue operation, reports UNB. The deceased could not be immediately identified.