Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charged in cipher case

WEB DESK

A special court in Pakistan convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for leaking classified documents in the cipher case on Monday. According to reports, Khan was charged under the Official Secrets Act in a closed-door trial. However, the judge in the matter has issued notices to the witnesses to appear on 27th of October. The latest indictment for leaking confidential information carries a penalty of 14 years imprisonment, and in extreme cases, the death penalty.

Earlier, in August this year Khan was convicted of corruption and sentenced to three years in jail. Even though that charge was later suspended, he remained behind bars pending the court ruling on his state secret charge. He is also banned from running in upcoming elections in January next year.