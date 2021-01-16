Maha CM terms launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive as revolutionary

AMN

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today termed the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive as a revolutionary step. He recalled efforts of health and frontline workers during the pandemic period. The CM while saluting the frontline workers in the Covid Care Centre took a sigh of relief to see the facility being left vacant.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that coronavirus has to be eradicated and for that to happen every one should adhere to the Covid-19 protocol. He said, even if the vaccine has come, but it will take some time to reach each and every individual in the state.

BMC commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal said that Mumbai has a capacity to store one crore two lakh vaccine vials at a time. He said, there are 500 teams which can administer vaccine to 50 thousand people in a day. On the other hand, State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope said that each and every individual in the state will be vaccinated in Maharashtra. He said, eight lakh health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase and appealed them to get themselves immunised.

Meanwhile, 100 healthcare workers including medical officers, nursing officers and other paramedical staff were vaccinated on day one at INHS Asvini. The session concluded without any adverse reports. The next phase of vaccination will target the frontline workers and personnel deployed on operational platforms.