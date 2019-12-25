Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath Leads March Against Contentious CAA, NRC

AMN / Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath Wednesday said the new law Citizen law was against the society, Constitution and religion and announced it would not be implemented in the state as long as Congress remained in power.

Leading a march against CAA here said Nath said: “Any law that is anti-people, anti-constitution, anti-society, anti-religion will not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh till Congress is in power.”

Congress leader cleared his stand on the legislation. “Do Modi ji and Amit Shah ji think we are illiterate? We have read the legislation. We understand their niyat (intention). The question is not what is written but what is unwritten.

The question is not how it will be used but how it will be misused,” Nath retorted when asked about PM’s comment that opposition CMs were not informed.Nath said his party also wanted to implement the National Population Register (NPR), however, without the NRC’s association with it.“We also wanted the NPR that they have brought, but there was no NRC associated with it. They are bringing it together, which has made their intentions clear).

At the outset of the protest march, the CM told the crowd he would fight against the amended Citizenship Act till the end as it was “against the basic structure of the country”.Besides Nath, CMs of Chhattisgarh, Punjab and West Bengal have also announced that they will not implement the new citizenship law.

A nationwide protests are going on in various states against CAA and the Centre’s plan to extend NRC(carried out in Assam) all over the country. Entire Northeast region is on the boil against CAA. People of the northeast region fear that the new law would change not only their demography but also their identity and culture.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as also Sonia Gandhi sat on dharna at Rajghat two days ago to denounced the new law saying it was against the provisions of the Constitution.