FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2019 11:18:07      انڈین آواز
Ad

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath Leads March Against Contentious CAA, NRC

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath Wednesday said the new law Citizen law was against the society, Constitution and religion and announced it would not be implemented in the state as long as Congress remained in power.

Leading a march against CAA here said Nath said: “Any law that is anti-people, anti-constitution, anti-society, anti-religion will not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh till Congress is in power.”

Congress leader cleared his stand on the legislation. “Do Modi ji and Amit Shah ji think we are illiterate? We have read the legislation. We understand their niyat (intention). The question is not what is written but what is unwritten.

The question is not how it will be used but how it will be misused,” Nath retorted when asked about PM’s comment that opposition CMs were not informed.Nath said his party also wanted to implement the National Population Register (NPR), however, without the NRC’s association with it.“We also wanted the NPR that they have brought, but there was no NRC associated with it. They are bringing it together, which has made their intentions clear).

At the outset of the protest march, the CM told the crowd he would fight against the amended Citizenship Act till the end as it was “against the basic structure of the country”.Besides Nath, CMs of Chhattisgarh, Punjab and West Bengal have also announced that they will not implement the new citizenship law.

A nationwide protests are going on in various states against CAA and the Centre’s plan to extend NRC(carried out in Assam) all over the country. Entire Northeast region is on the boil against CAA. People of the northeast region fear that the new law would change not only their demography but also their identity and culture.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as also Sonia Gandhi sat on dharna at Rajghat two days ago to denounced the new law saying it was against the provisions of the Constitution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Support of Assam people raises my confidence,’ Archer Promila Daimary

HSB / NEW DELHI Archery Asia Cup 2018 gold medallist Promila Daimary, who hails from Assam’s Udalguri vi ...

Shooting: Anjum claims hat-trick of 3P titles

HSB / Bhopal Leading Rifle and Pistol shooters continued to maintain their good form at the 63rdNational S ...

ICC Test rankings: Kohli finishes 2019 as top ranked batsman; Rahane slips to 7th

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will end the year as the top ranked batsman  in the latest ICC Test rankings i ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!