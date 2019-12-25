FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2019 09:48:58      انڈین آواز
CCA: Won’t Allow Detention Centres in Maharashtra says Uddhav Thackeray

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured Muslim community that he would not allow detention centres to be set up in the state under NRC exercise.

He has also reportedly scrapped his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis’ decision to build the first such centre for illegal immigrants in Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

Thackeray, who met two delegations of Muslim politicians and clerics on Monday, said the community should not fear being asked to leave the state amid widespread protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

The new law excludes Muslims from an expedited process to acquire citizenship and has sparked fears that it would render Muslims stateless when NRC is rolled afterwards. Thackeray told delegation that misinformation is being spread about detention camps.

“That is a system is for foreign nationals who have served their sentence for the cases related to drugs or other offences. These foreign nationals are kept in detention camps during the time till they complete their documentation process for deportation. So, there is no need to fear about it.”He added that his Govt would not allow any detention camps in state in connection with NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when concerns were raised during the meeting. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CM also scrapped his Devendra Fadnavis’s decision to develop the state’s first detention centre for in Navi Mumbai,

