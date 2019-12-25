Christmas being celebrated in India with fervor & enthusiasm

MERRY CHRISTMAS…

Indian Awaaz Web Desk

Christmas is being celebrated with traditional fervor and enthusiasm all over the world. India too is celebrating the festival traditional pomp and gaiety.

It is celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Pope Francis ushered in Christmas today for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics with a message of unconditional love, saying God continues to love all, even the worst of us. Addressing crowds gathered at the Vatican city for his Christmas Eve midnight mass Pope said, “You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things, but the Lord continues to love you,”

Today, Francis will give the traditional Christmas Day mass in front of St Peter’s Square. Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians and foreigners converged in the Biblical town of Bethlehem, revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

A few hundred worshippers gathered in the church on the site of Jesus’s birth for midnight mass, attended by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas. Hundreds more gathered outside, watching on screens in the crisp air.

Christmas celebrations in Goa have begun with a festive mood. More tourists have arrived in Goa participate in various programmes. Midnight masses were held in churches across the State. Amid Christmas mood, Traffic police dressed as Santa Clauses handed out road safety tips and chocolates to traffic violators on the streets of Panaji. They spread the awareness message on following traffic rules. The music, dance and other cultural programmes will continue in Goa till New Year events.

Christmas is being celebrated across the North East along with the rest of the country and the world today. The faithful are attending special church services today and people are greeting each other on the occasion even as Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Ministers of the states Conrad K Sangma have greeted the people of the state on Christmas.

Christmas is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Meghalaya. Special church services are organized in churches all across the state. With hymns and carols all around, the fervor of festive season is felt in Meghalaya. Christmas cakes designed with the theme of Christmas are very popular among the people in Shillong. Midnight masses were held across churches last night, heralding the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace.

In Nagaland Christmas is being celebrated with solemn religious fervor and gaiety. Festivities are seen among the people with greetings pouring in from all quarters.

As people exchange good wishes they also mark the day with prayers, special services, and carols besides the traditional mass community feasts.

People of all age groups dressed in their best attires this morning headed for the special service for prayers to celebrate the day with fellow believers.

Christmas Celebrations commenced last evening as youngsters moved around in groups, besides holding midnight services in many churches.

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio have extended joyous Christmas greetings and wishes for New Year to the people.