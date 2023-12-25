इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2023 08:00:29      انڈین آواز

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expands with Oath for 28 Ministers, Including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Singh Patel

In Madhya Pradesh, in the expansion of the Dr Mohan Yadav government’s cabinet, BJP stalwarts Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Singh Patel took oath as ministers today.

Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to 28 ministers, including six ministers of state (independent charge) and four state ministers.

Apart from Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Singh Patel, Rakesh Singh, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Karan Singh Verma, Nagar Singh Chauhan, Samapatiya Uike, Eidal Singh Kansana, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Inder Singh Parmar, Nirmala Bhuria, Tulsi Silawat, Vijay Shah, Vishwas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Rakesh Shukla and Chetan Kashyap took oath as cabinet ministers.

While, Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lakhan Patel and Narayan Panwar took oath as minister of state (independent charge).

Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, Dilip Ahirwar and Narendra Shivaji Patel were administered the oath as minister of state.

