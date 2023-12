AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off the Amrit Bharat train, made on push-pull technology. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this after inspecting the newly built Push-Pull rake today at the New Delhi Railway Station. He said the special feature of this push-pull technology is that the train will accelerate and will come to a halt in a very short span of time. Mr. Vaishnaw said this technique will also reduce the jerk in the train and save time of the passengers.