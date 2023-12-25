इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2023 08:01:04      انڈین آواز

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Haryana Draws Participation of Thousands, Integrates Welfare Programs on the Spot

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Haryana, thousands of people are actively participating in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ an initiative aimed at reaching every individual in the state to ensure the outreach of various welfare programmes of the central and state governments. Chief Minister Manohar Lal has integrated this Yatra with Jan Samvad, facilitating on-the-spot resolution of people’s issues.

Health check-ups are also being conducted during the Yatra. more than 2 lakh 80 thousand people have been screened for Tuberculosis till Monday during the Yatra.

Akashwani correspondent reports that In Haryana around 20 Lakh people have participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra so far. Popular among people as *Modi ki Guarantee*, the yatra is giving benefit of various welfare schemes of the state and central government on the spot. In Nayagaon of Panchkula, Mahboob, a beneficiary of Pradhanmantri Ayushman Yojana told:

In the camps organised during the Yatra, The Ayushman Cards have been issued to the thousands of people, Aadhar cards were updated besides registering people for various welfare schemes. Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Akashvani News, Chandigarh.

