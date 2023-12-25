Ministry of Tribal Affairs Launches Campaign for Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has initiated an Information, Education, and Communication campaign on Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan from today. The campaign is meant to raise awareness and ensure hundred percent saturation of Government schemes in Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) majority tribal habitations. The campaign aims to reach out to twenty-two thousand PVTG tribal habitations in two hundred districts across the country. The Ministry said that this initiative will ensure to cover every Vulnerable Tribal Groups household that has remained unreached because of distance, lack of road and digital connectivity and will provide facilities at their doorstep.



The Ministry added that during the campaign period, Aadhar card, community certificate and Jan Dhan accounts will be provided, which is required for Ayushman card, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Kisan credit card. Haat Bazar, Common Service Centre, Gram panchayat, Anganwadi, Vandhan Vikas Kendras and Krishi Vigyan Kendras will be used to organise these events. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the PM-JANMAN on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on 15th November this year from the Khunti District of Jharkhand.