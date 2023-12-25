इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2023 01:39:56      انڈین آواز

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy holds first conference of district collectors and SPs

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held the first conference of district collectors and SPs on Sunday (24 December 2023) at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat.  The Chief Minister gave specific directions to the officials on the implementation of the ‘six guarantees’ which the Congress party promised during polls,  in 100 days and bring governance to the village level along with curbing the errors committed by the previous government.

 Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers and top officials participated in the conference. As per the directions of the Chief Minister, Gram Sabhas will be organized for eight working days from 28th of this month till January 6, 2024. Teams of officials will visit at least two-gram panchayats and municipal wards per day during the period.

